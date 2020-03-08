NS Partners Ltd Has $13.41 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

NS Partners Ltd increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $382.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,158,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,843. The firm has a market cap of $108.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $292.53 and a one year high of $442.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $422.34 and a 200 day moving average of $396.08.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

In related news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

