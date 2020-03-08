NS Partners Ltd Has $15.67 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

NS Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $15,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 61.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 47,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $6,803,442.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 734,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,503,911.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $347,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,200.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,130 shares of company stock valued at $12,979,632. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $110.66. 6,790,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,610,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.24. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.29. Marriott International Inc has a 1-year low of $103.89 and a 1-year high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Sunday, March 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.76.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

