NS Partners Ltd Has $17.06 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.4% of NS Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cfra lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.37.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,755,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,579,588. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.54 and a 200 day moving average of $137.51. The company has a market cap of $191.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.26 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

