NS Partners Ltd Has $19.98 Million Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

NS Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Yum! Brands comprises about 1.6% of NS Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. NS Partners Ltd owned about 0.07% of Yum! Brands worth $19,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,332,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $537,170,000 after acquiring an additional 991,076 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,842,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,601,000 after buying an additional 525,988 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,233,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,614,485,000 after buying an additional 257,270 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $25,858,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 567.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 207,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after buying an additional 176,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Argus lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.42.

In other news, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE YUM traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,564,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.53. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $119.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.65.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.