NS Partners Ltd Has $23.78 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

NS Partners Ltd grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 1.9% of NS Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $23,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

HON traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,021,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,416. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.38 and a 1-year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

