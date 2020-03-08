NS Partners Ltd Has $24.50 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

NS Partners Ltd grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,710 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 2.0% of NS Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $24,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its position in Stryker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.88. 2,798,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,378. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.18.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.