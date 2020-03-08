NS Partners Ltd Has $5.33 Million Stake in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

NS Partners Ltd raised its position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,865 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,878 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSAC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 222.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 252,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 174,323 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 37.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 256.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,394,000 after acquiring an additional 23,285 shares during the period. 12.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander-Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE BSAC traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.05. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.30. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.58.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $605.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.04 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

