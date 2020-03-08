NS Partners Ltd Has $5.54 Million Stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

NS Partners Ltd raised its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB were worth $5,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 19.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMX stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.06. 408,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,162. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 1-year low of $79.80 and a 1-year high of $100.35.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

