NS Partners Ltd Has $7.89 Million Stock Position in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD)

NS Partners Ltd raised its stake in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 881,692 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 100,432 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $7,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBD. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 50.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

NYSE BBD traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.12. 28,652,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,144,812. Banco Bradesco SA has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $10.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.12. The stock has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0037 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

