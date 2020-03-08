NS Partners Ltd Increases Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 1.7% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $21,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 38.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,054,000 after purchasing an additional 29,532 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 215.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 23,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.52 on Friday, reaching $159.15. 3,137,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $69.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $148.15 and a 52 week high of $182.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

In related news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $56,094.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,036.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,051. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.20.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

