NS Partners Ltd Increases Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and comprises 1.7% of NS Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $21,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total value of $3,087,516.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,393 shares in the company, valued at $59,857,619.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,539 shares of company stock worth $36,646,395. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.00.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $5.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.12. 4,223,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,015. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $221.47 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.91, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

