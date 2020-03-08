NS Partners Ltd Increases Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

NS Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 67.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,559 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,083 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $12,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,739,707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,884,971,000 after purchasing an additional 481,804 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 996,268 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $330,502,000 after purchasing an additional 332,216 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397,671 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $463,663,000 after purchasing an additional 82,234 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 833,268 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $276,428,000 after purchasing an additional 80,144 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,243,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Omead Ostadan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.01, for a total transaction of $391,212.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.24, for a total value of $187,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,650 shares of company stock valued at $850,731 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.13.

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $1.60 on Friday, hitting $274.42. 1,117,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.69. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.43 and a 52 week high of $380.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.80.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

