NS Partners Ltd Makes New Investment in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)

NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 109,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,000. NS Partners Ltd owned 0.05% of Momo as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Momo by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momo during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its position in shares of Momo by 2.2% during the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 37,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Momo by 791.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the third quarter worth about $26,000. 58.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Momo alerts:

MOMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Momo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Momo from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

NASDAQ:MOMO traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $28.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,102,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 2.02. Momo Inc has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.35.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.