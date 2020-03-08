NS Partners Ltd Purchases 2,498 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

NS Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd owned 0.05% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $7,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,501,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,581,000 after purchasing an additional 160,185 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,623,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 460,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,383,000 after acquiring an additional 32,805 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,455,000 after acquiring an additional 63,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 392,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 94,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.96 per share, with a total value of $11,941,476.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $127,318.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,705.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 821,309 shares of company stock worth $107,490,675 and have sold 2,734 shares worth $356,066. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

IFF traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,635,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,246. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.62. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 12 month low of $104.86 and a 12 month high of $152.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

