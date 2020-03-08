NS Partners Ltd Purchases 5,080 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

NS Partners Ltd increased its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,974 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 1.8% of NS Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $22,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,863,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,595,491,000 after acquiring an additional 567,864 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,765,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $868,534,000 after purchasing an additional 647,278 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,598,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $748,553,000 after purchasing an additional 81,561 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $494,986,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,050,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $459,509,000 after purchasing an additional 36,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.06. 6,842,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,251,963. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $82.77 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The company has a market cap of $134.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.18.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

