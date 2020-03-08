NS Partners Ltd Purchases Shares of 48,100 Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Baidu by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Baidu by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIDU. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub lowered Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Baidu from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Baidu from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.98.

BIDU stock traded down $4.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,817,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,008,172. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.72. Baidu Inc has a 52-week low of $93.39 and a 52-week high of $186.22.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

