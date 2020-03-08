NS Partners Ltd Raises Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,326 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.4% of NS Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $30,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 220,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $64,803,000 after acquiring an additional 135,449 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $122,846,000 after acquiring an additional 464,121 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 28.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 40.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,996 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $283.87. 5,361,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,714,560. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $287.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $306.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.00.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

