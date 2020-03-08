NS Partners Ltd Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 44,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.11. The company had a trading volume of 36,225,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,630,766. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.98 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.43.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

