NULS (NULS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.33 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 8th. One NULS token can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00002991 BTC on popular exchanges including ChaoEX, QBTC, Kucoin and Binance. NULS has a total market cap of $23.11 million and $3.33 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NULS has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About NULS

NULS’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 108,201,114 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,723,524 tokens. NULS’s official message board is steemit.com/@nuls. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NULS Token Trading

NULS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Kucoin, OKEx, ChaoEX, QBTC, CoinBene, Binance and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

