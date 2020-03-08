NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Brokerages predict that NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) will announce $2.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.23 billion. NXP Semiconductors reported sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year sales of $9.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.04 billion to $9.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.61 billion to $11.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $111.69 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $85.38 and a 1-year high of $139.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.17. The company has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 131.40, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,011,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

