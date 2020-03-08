NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.69.

NYMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub raised NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.25 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYMT. Delphi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,327,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,698,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,039,000 after buying an additional 508,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,208,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,992,000 after buying an additional 373,799 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH in the third quarter worth $1,676,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH in the fourth quarter worth $1,490,000. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYMT stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41, a current ratio of 118.84 and a quick ratio of 112.90. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.82. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $6.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 12.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

