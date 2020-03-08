OKB Price Hits $5.51 (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One OKB token can now be bought for about $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx and Coinall. OKB has a total market cap of $330.81 million and $221.01 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OKB has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001528 BTC.

About OKB

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB's total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens.

The official website for OKB is www.okex.com. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex.

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

