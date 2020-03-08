Old Dominion Freight Line Stock to Split on Tuesday, March 24th (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) shares are scheduled to split on Tuesday, March 24th. The 3-2 split was announced on Friday, February 21st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $198.44 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $130.87 and a one year high of $227.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.25.

In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.62, for a total transaction of $74,790.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,397.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at $62,770,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 80.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

