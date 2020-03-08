Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Position Increased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 61,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $2,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 258,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,868,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $1,100,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,883.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,480,500 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $39.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.13. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.49.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $212.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 36.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

