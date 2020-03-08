ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,359 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ONEOK worth $21,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Cincinnati Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,421,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter worth $164,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 9.3% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in ONEOK by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 305,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,128,000 after purchasing an additional 66,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth $210,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.95.

Shares of OKE opened at $61.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.89 and a 52-week high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.82%.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.