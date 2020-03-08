Onix (ONX) Trading Up 94.9% Over Last 7 Days

Onix (CURRENCY:ONX) traded up 106.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 8th. Onix has a total market capitalization of $19,533.00 and $20.00 worth of Onix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Onix coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Onix has traded up 94.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Onix alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007280 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Onix Profile

Onix (ONX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 26th, 2017. Onix’s total supply is 112,119,457 coins and its circulating supply is 107,072,781 coins. The official website for Onix is www.onixcoin.com. The Reddit community for Onix is /r/ONIXCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Onix’s official Twitter account is @onix_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Onix Coin Trading

Onix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Onix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Onix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Onix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Onix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.