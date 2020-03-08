Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Shares Bought by Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 98.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 769,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382,035 shares during the quarter. Oxford Immunotec Global accounts for about 1.3% of Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned approximately 2.91% of Oxford Immunotec Global worth $12,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,315,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,874,000 after acquiring an additional 197,364 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 57.2% during the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 989,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,454,000 after purchasing an additional 360,200 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 4.4% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 812,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,507,000 after purchasing an additional 34,263 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global in the third quarter worth about $12,218,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 596.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 335,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 286,873 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oxford Immunotec Global alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on OXFD shares. TheStreet lowered Oxford Immunotec Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Immunotec Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Immunotec Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

OXFD stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.97. The company had a trading volume of 105,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,696. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.52. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 13.24.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Immunotec Global Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.