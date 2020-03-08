Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Analysts predict that Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. Oxford Industries reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oxford Industries.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $241.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

OXM stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.81. 257,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.64. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $56.09 and a 1-year high of $85.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.22. The company has a market cap of $984.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.62.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $383,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,095.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 13.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,835,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $214,926,000 after acquiring an additional 339,482 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $21,374,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 345.7% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 162,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after acquiring an additional 125,894 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 309.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 53,298 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 361,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,899,000 after buying an additional 44,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Industries (OXM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.