Parachute Trading Down 11% Over Last 7 Days (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Parachute token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Parachute has a market cap of $115,214.00 and approximately $10,813.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 11% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Parachute alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 299% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 53.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Parachute Token Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,606,988 tokens. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.