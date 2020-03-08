ParallelCoin Trading 14.8% Higher Over Last Week (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00004039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. ParallelCoin has a total market cap of $115,945.00 and $65.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ParallelCoin Profile

ParallelCoin (DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

