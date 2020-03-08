Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) & Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) and Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Paramount Group and Acadia Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Group 1 1 2 0 2.25 Acadia Realty Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33

Paramount Group presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.69%. Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $28.67, suggesting a potential upside of 23.14%. Given Paramount Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Paramount Group is more favorable than Acadia Realty Trust.

Dividends

Paramount Group pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Acadia Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Paramount Group pays out 40.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Acadia Realty Trust pays out 82.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Paramount Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Acadia Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Acadia Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Paramount Group has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acadia Realty Trust has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.9% of Paramount Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Paramount Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Group and Acadia Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Group -4.44% -0.72% -0.39% Acadia Realty Trust 17.82% 2.45% 1.25%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paramount Group and Acadia Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Group $769.18 million 3.50 -$36.90 million $0.98 12.08 Acadia Realty Trust $295.33 million 6.47 $53.04 million $1.41 16.51

Acadia Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paramount Group. Paramount Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acadia Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Acadia Realty Trust beats Paramount Group on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

