Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.67 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) will post sales of $3.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.73 billion. Parker-Hannifin posted sales of $3.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year sales of $14.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.27 billion to $14.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $15.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.96 billion to $15.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on PH. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.27.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $397,612.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,872.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 1,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PH stock opened at $164.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.25. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $152.18 and a 52 week high of $215.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

