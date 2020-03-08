PAXEX Price Down 20.3% Over Last Week (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. PAXEX has a market cap of $3,201.00 and approximately $42.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAXEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. In the last week, PAXEX has traded down 20.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005899 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001494 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000064 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PAXEX Profile

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc.

Buying and Selling PAXEX

PAXEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

