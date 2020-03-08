Paxos Standard Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Paxos Standard token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00011000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Bitrue, ABCC and Bittrex. Paxos Standard has a total market cap of $189.18 million and approximately $544.38 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard Token Profile

Paxos Standard (PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 188,531,275 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,531,175 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard.

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC, DDEX, BW.com, BitMax, Bit-Z, Coinsuper, Bitrue, Bitfinex, Bittrex, CoinEx, Iquant, HitBTC, Coinall, OKEx, BigONE, BitMart, KuCoin, CoinBene, WazirX, OKCoin, Coinbit, ABCC, FCoin, Gate.io, C2CX, ZB.COM, Crex24, Binance, P2PB2B, DigiFinex, SouthXchange, Hotbit, Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, TOKOK, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, BCEX, Kyber Network and CoinPlace. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

