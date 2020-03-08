PCHAIN (PI) Price Hits $0.0038 on Exchanges

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $71,329.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PCHAIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges including DEx.top, Hotbit, Switcheo Network and IDEX. Over the last week, PCHAIN has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

PCHAIN Token Profile

PCHAIN (PI) is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 362,861,736 tokens. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org. PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN.

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DEx.top, IDEX, Switcheo Network, Hotbit, Bilaxy and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

