Peercoin (PPC) Market Capitalization Tops $5.72 Million

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00002410 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia, Bittylicious and Trade By Trade. Over the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Peercoin has a total market cap of $5.72 million and approximately $75,781.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Peercoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,124.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.79 or 0.03724856 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002140 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00277294 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.71 or 0.00721486 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin (PPC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,040,874 coins. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, YoBit, CoinEgg, Cryptopia, Tux Exchange, BX Thailand, HitBTC, SouthXchange, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, WEX, Bittylicious, Livecoin, Bitsane and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.