Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 129.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 292,121 shares during the period. Easterly Government Properties makes up approximately 1.3% of Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned 0.70% of Easterly Government Properties worth $12,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James E. Mead sold 3,805 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $94,630.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $136,809.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $211,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEA traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.16. 934,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.59. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $26.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average of $22.76.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.20 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

