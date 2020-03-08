Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Buys 78,213 Shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 228.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,213 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned 0.29% of Meritage Homes worth $6,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,400,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,564,000 after acquiring an additional 53,090 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 865,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,894,000 after purchasing an additional 451,629 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 244.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 479,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,730,000 after purchasing an additional 340,268 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 469,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,721,000 after purchasing an additional 168,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,272,000 after purchasing an additional 96,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.18. The stock had a trading volume of 789,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,366. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Meritage Homes Corp has a 12 month low of $40.99 and a 12 month high of $76.83.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.73. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Meritage Homes Corp will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.93.

In other news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,761,305. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $925,953.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,988.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,826 shares of company stock valued at $5,534,778. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

