Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 538,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,479 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned about 0.48% of Avaya worth $7,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avaya by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,857,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,080,000 after buying an additional 1,225,510 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avaya by 6,401.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,178,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,883 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Avaya by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,754,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,686,000 after purchasing an additional 949,700 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 1,359,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,355,000 after purchasing an additional 20,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at $20,120,000.

Get Avaya alerts:

Shares of Avaya stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,549,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.59. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.27. Avaya Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $22.35.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.46). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVYA. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avaya in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avaya presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

Avaya Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.