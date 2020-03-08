Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lowered its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 61,401 shares during the quarter. Exelixis accounts for 0.8% of Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned 0.15% of Exelixis worth $8,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 660.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,909,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395,579 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,061,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,912,000 after acquiring an additional 611,170 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,398,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,497,000 after acquiring an additional 373,013 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,025,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,503,000 after acquiring an additional 324,174 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

EXEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Exelixis from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

In other Exelixis news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $1,940,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $437,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 698,139 shares of company stock worth $13,490,584 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXEL stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.65. 3,286,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,786,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $25.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.22.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $240.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.49 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 33.17%. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.