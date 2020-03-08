Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Cuts Position in National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. reduced its position in National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,986 shares during the period. National Vision makes up approximately 0.9% of Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of National Vision worth $8,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the third quarter valued at about $224,000.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,737,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,608,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick R. Moore sold 69,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $2,239,264.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of National Vision in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Vision in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of National Vision in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Vision has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Shares of EYE traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,535. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.75. National Vision Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $39.88. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $401.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.30 million. National Vision had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

