Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,089 shares during the period. NexPoint Residential Trust accounts for approximately 1.0% of Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned about 0.85% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $9,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 307.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 93,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 61.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 69,146 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $2,769,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 45,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $958,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NXRT stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.42. 114,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.43. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $52.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.87 and a 200-day moving average of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $49.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.51 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 54.74% and a return on equity of 28.37%. Research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.82%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. National Securities started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.07.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.