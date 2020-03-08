Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 27,897 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned about 0.26% of Diodes worth $7,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,800,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,115,000. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.05. 301,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $30.51 and a one year high of $59.70.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $301.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 12.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 33,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total transaction of $1,603,460.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,530.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Francis Tang sold 17,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $850,743.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 90,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,746,849. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIOD shares. BidaskClub lowered Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Diodes from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

