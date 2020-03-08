Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $10.97 Million Stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. reduced its position in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,334 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 29,780 shares during the quarter. Silicon Motion Technology comprises about 1.2% of Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned about 0.60% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $10,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $44,387,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 18.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,750,099 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $132,566,000 after buying an additional 584,763 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,504,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 5,981.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 525,784 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $18,586,000 after acquiring an additional 517,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 26.3% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 454,898 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $16,081,000 after acquiring an additional 94,668 shares during the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIMO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.30. 347,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,572. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.20. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a one year low of $30.86 and a one year high of $53.04. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.44.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 76.37%.

SIMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.18.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

