Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $12.23 Million Stock Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lessened its position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,109 shares during the quarter. Gray Television accounts for 1.3% of Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned about 0.57% of Gray Television worth $12,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Gray Television by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter worth $375,000. American Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,130,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,240,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on GTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

NYSE:GTN traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,960,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,177. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average of $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.91. Gray Television, Inc. has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.78 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.