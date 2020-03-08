Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $6.90 Million Stock Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,903 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned about 0.13% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $6,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, CEO Stephen P. Weisz sold 44,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $5,532,542.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,241 shares in the company, valued at $37,605,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James H. Iv Hunter sold 12,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $1,587,013.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,381 shares in the company, valued at $8,841,220.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,444 shares of company stock valued at $9,079,591. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VAC traded up $4.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.88. 833,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.13. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 12 month low of $82.43 and a 12 month high of $131.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.89.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 10.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 27.66%.

VAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.43.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.