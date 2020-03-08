Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $7.42 Million Holdings in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 214,456 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned about 0.49% of Veritex worth $7,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Veritex by 234.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 34,645 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Veritex by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 598,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,442,000 after purchasing an additional 104,306 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth $5,812,000. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $70,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,806.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $207,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 428,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,673.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VBTX stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.57. 438,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,770. Veritex Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.12.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.40 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 22.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This is a boost from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.69%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VBTX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Veritex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

