Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $8.19 Million Stake in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,248 shares during the quarter. SeaWorld Entertainment accounts for about 0.9% of Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned about 0.33% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $8,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 11.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 12,680 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 214.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 5,973.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 685,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,051,000 after acquiring an additional 674,541 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SEAS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.35.

SEAS stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,462,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,375. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.34. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $36.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.33). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 61.22%. The company had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

