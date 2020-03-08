Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Increases Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 56.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,413 shares during the period. Huntsman makes up about 1.0% of Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned about 0.17% of Huntsman worth $9,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,360,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,192,000 after buying an additional 1,362,356 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Huntsman by 162.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,200,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,317 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $28,575,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 44.0% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,510,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,404,000 after purchasing an additional 767,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,269,000 after purchasing an additional 480,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUN. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.21 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.48.

Huntsman stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,053,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,875. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.21.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

In other Huntsman news, CFO Sean Douglas purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $50,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,332.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Wade Rogers purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 394,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,405,743.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 32,000 shares of company stock worth $587,907. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.