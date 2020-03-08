Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Invests $7.20 Million in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 157,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,201,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned about 0.20% of Aerojet Rocketdyne at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,031,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter valued at $748,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 68,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

In related news, COO Mark A. Tucker sold 12,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $655,769.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,431,226.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AJRD traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.53. The stock had a trading volume of 421,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,967. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.86. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.32.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.75 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.